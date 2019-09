SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — More than 100,000 people cross the San Diego-Tijuana border every day to go to school, work, to see a doctor or to go shopping. The San Ysidro Port of Entry is one of the busiest land-border crossings in the world.

The San Diego Border Patrol Sector covers 60 linear land miles and 930 coastal miles. The sector has 1,900 agents and in the 1990s was the sector with the most apprehensions in the nation by far.