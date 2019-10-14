Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
County personal property taxes due Oct. 15 across Arkansas
Shooting injures 2 men in Little Rock
Window broken out in burglary at Little Rock auto parts store
Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch announces run for Arkansas Supreme Court
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Halloween
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Fight to keep Short Marche Rd. open near Maumelle Interchange
Featured on 4
Posted:
Oct 14, 2019 / 12:16 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Oct 14, 2019 / 12:17 PM GMT-0500
Signatures are being gathered on a petition to present to the County Judge.
Don't Miss
KARK 4 News at 10 Replay
Anchors Away
Contests
Keep On Amazing
Missing Persons
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Dialing For Dollars
Fatal accident kills three, leaves two injured
Change to new Maumelle I-40 exit raises safety questions
2019 Arkansas State Fair Info
NWA youth vaping summit educates public about dangers of e-cigarettes