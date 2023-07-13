LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the first time ever, women will soon have access to over-the-counter birth control pills all over the nation.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved the drug Opill to be available without a prescription Thursday.

“For easily accessible birth control to be available is a huge deal for women,” Arkansas woman Xandra Sharpe said.

For the first time in history, when women go to the pharmacy, they will be able to purchase the contraceptive drug Opill when going to pick up their medications, without needing a prescription.

“I think it is a wonderful step forward after we have taken so many steps back in reproductive freedom,” Sharpe said.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved this pill to be sold over the counter, making it accessible to millions all over the nation with no restrictions on age.

Anne Pace is the owner and leading pharmacist at Kavanaugh Pharmacy and she said these pills should be safe for all women to use.

“This is not a new medication, this is not a new drug, it is a norethindrone-progesterone pill and so it does not have estrogen as part of it which a lot of our risks and most of our risks with birth control are because of that estrogen component,” Pace said.

The pill is made by the manufacturer, Perrigo, and it won’t be available in the U.S. until early next year.

According to the Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, Arkansas is one of the top states for unintended pregnancies, and a huge reason for that is lack of access to contraceptives.

“I think for us particularly, especially having a lot of areas that have limited access to health care providers, this is a really big step,” Pace stated.

“It should not be guarded, it shouldn’t be a privilege to be able to have access to birth control,” Sharpe said.

The price is still being discussed by the manufacturer, but their goal is to make sure that millions have access.

Anne Pace said it is still very important to talk to a health care professional before making the purchase.