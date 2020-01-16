FBI arrest four Texas men for robbing, transporting stolen money from Conway and Benton ATM’s

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Four Texas men were arrested today on federal charges of transporting stolen money as well as conspiring to transport stolen money. The defendants, all of Dallas—Antonio Denard Few, 34; Christopher Landelle Burns, 31; James Darron Miller, Jr., 32; and Steven Jadon Williams, 39—were charged by a grand jury in an indictment handed down on January 7, 2020.

Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Diane Upchurch, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Little Rock Field Office, announced the indictment, which details a scheme in which the defendants targeted ATMs located in Walmart Neighborhood Market Stores in Conway and Benton, as well as locations in Oklahoma including Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Broken Arrow.

The indictment alleges that from December 2018 through January 2019, the defendants rented vehicles to drive from Dallas to Oklahoma and Arkansas in order to break into Walmart Neighborhood Market stores to steal or break into ATMs. The defendants allegedly utilized tools and bought gloves and clothing to conceal their identity while they conducted the break-ins, and they communicated by cell phone to orchestrate the robberies.

The indictment charges all four defendants with two counts of transporting $5,000 or more of stolen money—one count relating to the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Conway, and one count relating to the robbery of an ATM at a Shell Superstop in Benton. All four are also charged with one count of conspiracy to transport $5,000 or more of stolen money.

During today’s arrests, authorities seized 15 firearms, including eight handguns and seven rifles; approximately $15,000 cash and a currency counter; and multiple crowbars, bolt cutters, and heavy gauge cables with hooks.

The joint investigation was conducted by the FBI Little Rock Field Office, FBI Dallas Field Office, and FBI Oklahoma City Field Office, with assistance from Benton Police Department and Conway Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Bart Dickinson.

The penalty for transporting stolen money is not more than ten years’ imprisonment, and the penalty for conspiracy to transport stolen money is not more than five years’ imprisonment. Both charges carry potential penalties of not more than three years of supervised release and not more than a $250,000 fine.

An indictment only contains allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.