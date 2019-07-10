Fayetteville City Council invites residents’ input for possible plastic regulation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville City Council members are encouraging residents to provide input about single-use plastics via a survey.

Suggestions about how to reduce the use of single-use plastics are wanted. Residents may participate in a survey regarding this matter, here.

Single-use plastics include shopping bags, plates, bowls, cups and utensils, that are difficult to recycle and compost.

The data collected will be used to look into whether a citywide ban of single-use plastics would be feasible. A five to 10-cent fee to customers for each plastic bag at grocery stores is also being considered.

“Single-use plastics are a major source of litter in our community,” said Peter Nierengarten, environmental director for the City of Fayetteville.

Nierengarten said 26 percent by volume of total litter was collected recently during a cleanup at Town Branch Creek.

A resolution passed June 4, asked Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and city employees to work with the Environmental Action Committee and other leaders, to study the issue and suggest potential alternatives.

During May, the Fayetteville City Council passed an ordinance banning the purchase of Polystyrene foam, Styrofoam products with city money.