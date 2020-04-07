Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle break-in suspects

Photos Courtesy of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark.- The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding some suspects in vehicle break-ins across the county.

An official with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Tuesday morning there have been several vehicle break-ins near Treasure Hills and Jewel Estates in Greenbrier as well as areas in Mayflower.

If you recognize any of the suspects pictured, call Investigator Woodward or Sergeant Hill at 501-450-4917.

You can also leave an anonymous tip at www.fcso.ar.gov.

