Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office investigates church break-ins 

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Multiple churches in Faulkner County have been broken into. The sheriff’s office is investigating this as a possible string.

The Naylor United Methodist Church is a small historic congregation in north Faulkner County. It’s where Fred Henderson has grown up.

“This is the first church I remember being in,” he explained.

That’s why he feels violated after someone broke in earlier this month.

“It was an unique event.”

According to an incident report, a women who cleans the church noticed the damage.

“She found a window busted and a door busted on the fellowship hall. The door frame on the church is also busted.”

Henderson says the items stolen are odd.

“They had taken paper towels, toilet paper, vacuum cleaner she uses, trash bags, paper plates. They took all the packets of sugar and sweet and low.”

According to another report, a few miles down the road, the NorthOak Church of Christ was broken into too. There is still footprints on a door and a busted window. The sheriff’s office says the suspects took a laptop, chairs, sheet music, even more paper towels.

“Why would they target us for those supplies? I just don’t understand.”

Henderson wrote a note inviting the suspects back. “They can call me, I’ll let them in.”

He says the culprits can run, but ultimately can’t hide.

“God sees you. He knows what you’ve done. He knows your heart. His hand is out to you.”