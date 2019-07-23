Faulkner County Reserve Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (News Release) The Faulkner County Sheriff is very supportive of the Reserve Deputy Program and has appointed a full time deputy as a Liaison.

The Reserve Commander is John Camp, who currently heads up the Reserve Deputy program. Faulkner County is fortunate to have a group of 30 dedicated men and women in our Part Time II and Reserve Deputy Program. Our Reserve Deputies are highly trained and volunteered over 10,000 hours of their time to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Faulkner County Reserve Deputies assist the Sheriff’s Office in many capacities.

Those include:

Prisoner transports and extraditions

Patrolling with or under the supervision of full time deputies

Serving as Bailiffs in the various courts

Providing security, crowd control, and similar functions at many public events

Many other duties related to all aspects of the Sheriff’s Office responsibilities

It would be impossible for the Sheriff’s Office to satisfactorily and efficiently perform all the duties and provide all the services it does without our Reserve Deputies. They are an extremely valuable part of the team.

The Reserve Deputy Program hosts a Part Time II and Reserve Deputy Training Class once a year. The class normally begins in February, with meetings every Tuesday and Thursday evening and several Saturdays until the graduation in April. Once the candidates have graduated they are a Certified Part Time II and Reserve Law Enforcement Officer for the State of Arkansas. Reserve Deputies are responsible for providing their own uniforms and equipment.

If you wish to obtain information about our Reserve Deputy Program or have an interest in joining please contact Monty Harper at monty.harper@fcso.ar.gov. You may also print a copy of the application listed below (by clicking on the word “application”) and send to the email listed above, or drop off at FCSO lobby Monday through Friday 8:00am-4:30pm.

Applications will be accepted until February 5, 2020.