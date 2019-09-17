Faulkner County Fair starts this week in Conway

CONWAY, Ark. – Corn dogs, cotton candy and rides. It’s time for the Faulkner County Fair.

The midway out at the Conway Expo Center opened up at 5 p.m where you can get your fair fix, with rides, fair food and of course the live stock.

It’s one of the only free fairs still around in the state.

That means no admission to get in and the board of directors hopes to keep it that way.

“We don’t want to change it, we want to keep it a free fair. We want people to be able to come walk around and look or do whatever they want to do and be able to go home and say they came to the Faulkner County Free Fair.”

The fair will run through this Saturday.