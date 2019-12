LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police a man was hit while running around 5:45 p.m. Monday night.

A vehicle hit James E Phillips, 64 of Little Rock who was wearing dark clothing and running east to west on the interstate.

After Phillips was hit a second vehicle hit him on the ground, according to the fatal crash report.

Neither drivers were injured.

The body has been taken to the Pulaski County Coroners Office.