CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — A woman is dead after her vehicle crossed center lane on a highway in Cross County and struck another vehicle head on.

Karoll Rutherfod, 70, was driving north down State HWY 1, around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, when she crossed over the center line and struck Wardell Carter, 61, head on.

Rutherfod was killed in the accident and Carter was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police say.