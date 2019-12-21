Fatal accident leaves one dead in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Police responded to a call in front of 2318 S. Camden in reference to an accident with injury.



Witnesses stated one vehicle was traveling north when it was struck head on by the other vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle traveling north sustained notable injuries during the collision.

The passenger has been identified as 38 year old Katiedra Harris. She

was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner April Davis.



The drivers of both vehicles are being withheld pending further investigation.

Further information may be released at a later time.