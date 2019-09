WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — One man is dead and two more people are injured after two Harley Davidsons collide with each other on the highway in Washington County early Friday evening.

Kenneth D Johnson,68, was driving down the highway when his vehicle crossed over the center line and collided with another vehicle.

Johnson was killed by the accident, and Rayce Cleere, 48, and Janice Morrison, 52, were injured and taken to Washington Regional Hospital for their injuries.