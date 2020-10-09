Farm 2 Table project in Holland, Arkansas

HOLLAND, Ark. – When a Faulkner County non-profit was forced to stop their homeless feeding program during the pandemic it sprouted a new idea. Hatchlings Chicken Ranch fed more than 200 people on a daily basis in Conway.

Now, they are going back to the basics and finding a way to still feed those in need after their kitchen closed.

Typically during the day you’d find Patrick Colb handing out meals to the homeless, but now you’ll find him in a garden planting, picking and washing.

“One door closes another one opens.”

It’s called the Farm 2 Table Project and instead of giving out free meals, he’s giving out the ingredients.

“Our tomatoes will be producing here in a couple weeks and the zucchini is already blooming so we’ll have that. The eggplants bringing on we’ll have that,” Colb said.

Those vegetables and more are ready each day for anyone who needs help putting food on the table.

“It’s just satisfying knowing you are helping somebody and we never ask for anything in return,” Colb said.

Sometimes though, someone will pull up who is not in need and just wants to check out this new concept. Today that was Dona Laywell.

“I saw it on the computer last night and I talked to my friend and she came by and picked me up today,” Laywell said.

Laywell says it’s been months since she’s gotten out of the house.

“The last time I went to church was February the 14th on Valentines,” Laywell said.

Now, she’s enjoying the bright flowers and of course the fresh produce.

“To have the spinach and the bok choy and the kale, it’s fantastic. I love it, love it, love it,” Laywell said.

It’s that reaction that proves going back to the roots can make all the difference.

“We’re giving the best we can give,” Colb said.

Farm 2 Table is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.