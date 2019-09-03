Family wants answers after their dog was shot

VILONIA, Ark. – A family pet returns home only to die on the front step from a gunshot wound.

The Chronisters family posted to Facebook asking if anyone had seen anything around the Crooked Creek Road area in Faulkner County on Sunday around 6:00 p.m.

Their dog King came home and died on their porch after he had been shot.

The family has filed a report with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s office but tells us that they just want to know what happened.

“I wanted people to be aware, we do live out in the country but don’t shoot the dogs, scare them off, do something else, don’t shoot them,” says Bruce Chronister, the owner of the dog.

If you saw anything along those roads you are asked to contact the Faulkner County Sheriff’s office.