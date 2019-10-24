Family seeks help in finding missing child

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – The Garland County Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) today about a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jonathan Lane Ross was last seen in the area of Loop in Garland County around 5:25 p.m. tonight.

He was last seen wearing a Red Adidas jacket, tie dye shirt and blue jeans with red Nike shoes. He may have a backpack on and is known to ride a black mountain bike.

He is 4 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs around 75 pounds. He has brown eyes, and brownish hair, but just got a buzz cut.

If you have any information as to where he is you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 501-622-3660.