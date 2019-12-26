Family scams woman, steals wallet then goes on Christmas shopping spree

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock woman robbed of giving her family the Christmas she hoped for after someone stole her wallet.

“Had not finished Christmas yet and so no Christmas presents to hand out,” said Maria Ditto, Claims assistant/ insurance agent,

However, its how the crook got the money that’s turning heads.

Monday while Maria Ditto was working at Everette Agencies when a family of three came in to get an insurance quote. Ditto said the group included a mother, her older son and daughter.

“Normally I just flip open and go right to the quote but they were different,” said Ditto.

Different, Ditto says in the fact that the group needs a lot more attention. Asking for snacks, several drinks, spilling those drinks on the floor then asking for a mop.

“In the meantime, they were going around the office and it was like they weren’t really intent on getting insurance,” said Ditto.

Security cameras even show one woman going into an office with the door closed.

“I helped them out to the car and I came back and was telling someone that was different and I thought, you know I need to look in my purse,” said Ditto.

Ditto says her wallet was gone along with social security card, daughter’s birth certificate, checkbook and all her credit cards.

“Just about my whole life,” said Ditto.

By the time she was able to freeze her account, it turns out the family went on the Christmas shopping spree Ditto had planned for herself.

“I think I bought someone a TV last night, it was over 800. So far they’ve gotten me for over 1200 dollars,” said Ditto.

Now she’s hoping for a Christmas miracle to get her stuff back.

Little Rock police are currently investigating the crime.

If you recognize any of the people in the video you are asked to call the police.