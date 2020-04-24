Family of victim killed in Thursday’s shooting speaks out

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — A shooting in Pulaski County leaves on man dead and a person in custody.

It happened on Standridge Road earlier today.

We spoke to the victim’s family who say their 22-year-old loved one was shot and killed. They were heartbroken when they heard the news and they’re fighting for justice.

“I don’t know how to say. I don’t know how to say it right,” said Monica Pickard the victims mother.

Pickard is at a lost for words.

“I want my baby, I want my baby,” said Pickard.

She shares pictures with us. “He drew disability because he was not right on things and he just lived his life trying to fit in after his daddy died,” said Pickard.

The family watched as detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office collected evidence from the home on Standridge Road.

“When deputies arrived on scene they found an adult man that was suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was rushed to the hospital where he later died,” said Mitch McCoy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office says they located a car that was connected to an alert they sent out.

“There is a person of interest that we have taken into custody,” said McCoy.

The family just wants to know what happened.

“Why? He was a 22-year-old kid and yes he did run up and down these streets and do things people didn’t like, but who was he to take someone else’s life,” said Becky Hester the victim’s Aunt.

“We are very early on in this investigation. We want to bring justice to the victim’s family. We want to be that voice for the victim,” said McCoy.

The Sheriff’s Office have asked the public to call them if they have any information about this case.