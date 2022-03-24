LITTLE ROCK, ark. – It’s been nearly three months since 21-year-old Jadon Shackelford was killed in a Little Rock park and his family is still without answers.

Now, they’re asking for help and sharing Jadon’s story in the hopes someone will come forward.

Jadon Shackelford is remembered by his family as a father first, a devoted parent who would do anything for his best friend.

“Malakai was his life,” explained Hailey Shackelford, Jadon’s mother. “They were best friends. They went on walks a whole lot, they played a whole lot.”

Hailey says the duo was inseparable.

But just days ago, Malaki turned two years old without his dad.

“Malakai still asks for his dada,” Hailey said. “There’s no way to explain to a baby that someone stole your father from you.”

In the months following Jadon’s murder, there’s been little progress. With no new details surrounding the shooting in Meriwether park, his family worries the trail will run cold.

Hailey says each week that passes without an arrest pushes closure further out of reach.

“I feel like justice is not being served,” said Jadon’s sister Britton. “It’s been three months and no one is in jail, no one is getting in trouble for this.”

Now, they’re asking for help, begging those who know anything to think of Jadon’s family and do what they say Jadon would do: share what they know.

“They stole him from us,” said Hailey, “and if somebody knows something and can say something, they need to.”

There is a $10,000 reward for any details that lead to an arrest and conviction. Those speaking to Little Rock Police can also remain anonymous.