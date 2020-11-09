Family of 14-year-old shooting victim speaks out

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A family shares their grief after their teenage son is critically injured in a dive-by shooting. As the 14-year-old fights for his life, his parents are speaking out and searching for justice.

Loved ones gathered Sunday to pray for the family of Terrell Wilson, the passenger of a car that was shot at just after 10:00 last Sunday night while merging onto I-30. He was the only one injured in the shooting. Now, his family is praying for strength and hoping for answers.

Terrell Wilson is described as a kid who’s always active, and brightens the lives of those that know him. “He likes to crack jokes, dance…he’s just playful,” said his parents, who wished to go unnamed. “He’s always joyful, always happy.” But the 14-year-old is currently struggling to survive after being critically injured in this drive-by shooting Sunday night. “He’s not going to give up for nothing,” his parents said while describing his endurance. “He’s a fighter.”

Now, his parents are pulling strength from the thoughts and prayers of others, and searching for answers after a senseless act of violence. “He’s just 14. He’s still a baby,” his mother said. “And for someone to do something to any child at a young age, it’s sad.” Terrell has been medically sedated in order to heal, but his parents shared the hopeful news that he recently moved his hand, and is stable. Now, they’re hopeful for an answer to this case, and a stop to the shooting. “I just want justice for my baby,” Terrell’s mom said.

As a family begins the journey to heal together, they have a message for Arkansans in the hope that no other parent has to feel their pain. “Put down the guns. Put them down. Otherwise, it’ll keep going, it’ll keep going. It’ll never stop.” Arkansas State Police are still investigating this incident. They say they believe a yellow Dodge Challenger was involved. No suspects have been listed at this time, and no arrests have been made.