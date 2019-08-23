Family, friends gather to remember Wendy Anderson, wife of ASU Head Football Coach Blake Anderson

JONESBORO, Ark.- On Friday, just four days after her death, people packed Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro to honor the life of Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State Head Football Coach Blake Anderson.

With the number of people who showed up to remember her life, it was clear she was incredibly loved.

“I thought it was a great celebration of her passing,” says Kennedy Brown, a family friend of the Andersons.

So many faces, smiles and tears, all to celebrate the life of Wendy Anderson.

Through stories, Bible verses and anecdotes, speakers shared with the crowd what Wendy’s life meant.

At one point during the ceremony, Wendy was showed in a previous recording speaking about her faith.

Though she was a small woman, the impact she had on others was larger than life.

“I have loved her from afar, you might say,” says Harold Clark, who attended the memorial. “Because of her life and what she stood for, her heart for children, for animals and for other people.”

Family and friends left for Texas shortly after the service to lay Wendy to rest there.