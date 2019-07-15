Family fears missing daughter involved in drugs; sex trafficking

BENTON, Ark. — A family turns detectives as they desperately search for their 16-year-old daughter.

“So many people say different things, and I feel like I’m on a wild goose chase.”

Keely Grauel has run away before.

Her family has reported it before.

A couple days later she always returns.

But not this time.

The family is pleading for help because they fear she’s getting involved in drugs and possibly sex trafficking.

“Would you please text me that address?” Lindy Grauel says on the phone to another caller who spotted Keely.

Every tip sends Lindy and her husband Phillip to a new place.

“I can’t prove that she’s in danger but the places I’ve been are very, very dangerous,” she said.

They say recently Keely has been getting into drugs and hanging out with the wrong people, so she was put into the Family In Need of Services or FINS program.

“She’s really a good, sweet girl and she’s kind, she just got messed up you know,” Lindy said.

Keely disappeared and turned off her phone two days before she was supposed to start her court-ordered Youth Challenge program.

Instead her parents and Benton Police believe she’s likely with Caleb Foy and Danaa Renee around central Arkansas, possibly Mabelvale.

“There’s no telling what they’re brainwashing her into believing,” Phillip said.

They worry she’s been given drugs and gotten her involved in prostitution or sex trafficking.

“They’re making her have sex for their drugs because they don’t have money,” Lindy says is her worst fear.

That’s why they’re following all leads.

“I’m at places I shouldn’t even be until 5 o’clock in the morning,” Lindy said.

And they won’t give up until she’s found.

“I know we’re making progress because I know I’m right behind them,” Lindy said.

If you spot her, call police immediately. The family is offering a $500 reward.