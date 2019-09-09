Family Day at Arkansas Tech scheduled for September 14

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (September 9, 2019)–Originally known as Dad’s Day, Family Day has been part of the annual calendar at Arkansas Tech University since 1924.

The 2019 celebration on Saturday, Sept. 14, will include music, outdoor activities, food and football as ATU expresses its appreciation to the parents and other family members who provide an essential support network for student success.

ATU Family Day 2019 will begin with the eighth annual Family Day Jazz Brunch at Chambers Cafeteria from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Arkansas Tech Jazz Ensemble and the Arkansas Tech Music Theatre Workshop. The event is free and open to all Arkansas Tech students and their families.

Those ATU Family Day participants seeking adventure in the great outdoors are invited to participate in a mountain bike ride at Old Post Road Park in Russellville at 11 a.m. or a hike at Mount Nebo in Dardanelle beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Mount Nebo State Park Visitor Center.

Mountain bike ride participants must provide their own bike. They will be accompanied by representatives from the River Valley Ozark Off Road Cyclists organization.

Back on campus, there will be Family Day caricature sketches from noon-3 p.m. in Baswell Techionery, an opportunity to view the ATU Museum inside the Techionery from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and a chance to shop the Barnes and Noble College ATU Bookstore in the W.O. Young Building from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

A combined concert by ATU instrumental and choral music students is on the Family Day schedule of events for a second consecutive year.

The concert will begin at 2 p.m. in John E. Tucker Coliseum. Admission will be free and open to the public. Production, lighting, video and sound will be provided by Larry Roberts of Red Bea Productions.

Party at the Plaza, the pre-game tailgating celebration outside Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field, will begin at 3 p.m. on the Crabaugh Hall lawn.

While supplies last, parents and family members of ATU students will be eligible to receive free tickets to the Family Day football game and free passes to a pre-game, picnic-style buffet.

Beginning at 3 p.m., there will be 500 game tickets and 500 meal passes distributed by the ATU Division of Student Affairs under the parent and family relations tent during Party at the Plaza on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kickoff for the Great American Conference football game between Arkansas Tech and Ouachita Baptist University is set for 6 p.m. Tickets ($10 adults/$5 students and senior citizens) will be available at the Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field ticket office. Those with a valid ATU identification card will be admitted to the game free of charge.

For more information about ATU Family Day 2019, call (479) 968-0276.