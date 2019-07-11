‘Fake patients’ needed for student training

JONESBORO, Ark.- If you’re looking to make some extra cash, NYITCOM at Arkansas State University has a part-time job opportunity that also helps train future doctors.

It’s a standardized patient position, which means you would be given a case of symptoms to act out while a medical student asks you questions and does a basic exam.

It gives students hands-on experience before they start seeing patients in the real world.

“We can be there before we get there is what we like to say, says Matt Charnetski, the Director of Simulation Learning. “So if I have done something 100 times before, I know how to navigate that and it works the same with conversations, it works the same with breaking bad news or anything like that. So the more often we can practice it, the more smooth it is.”

The only requirements are you have to be over the age of 18 and be allowed to work in the U.S.

NYIT is pushing for a diverse group of applicants so students get the most well-rounded experience.