Watch Live at 9 a.m.: National Day of Prayer Service at the Arkansas State Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- During a pandemic moment in America, Arkansas, on the 69th Observance of the National Day of Prayer re-opens with a Prayer Service at the Arkansas State Capitol. Governor Hutchinson will offer words of uplift and will be prayed with and for by faith leaders. Prayers will be offered from the biblical outline with a cleansing of the nation by the washing of the Word of God. The Arkansas State Capitol Prayer Service takes place on May 7, 2020, from 9 AM—9:30 AM. It will be livestreamed and is being themed; “AND WITH THIS FAITH.”

“The National Day of Prayer nationwide will be a relevant source of strength amid the coronavirus pandemic in our state and nation,” stated Rev. Arthur L. Hunt, Jr., National Day of Prayer Arkansas State Coordinator. Hunt will lead the service as he and others including Bishop Gary E. Mueller, episcopal leader of the United Methodist Church, Dr. Phillip Pointer, Pastor Saint Mark Baptist Church, Apostle Saint Mary Harris of House of Bread Deliverance Church and others will pray with and for Governor Asa Hutchinson for the entire state. A national prayer leader, Rev. David Ford from Phoenix Arizona, will offer a prayer from Arkansas to uplift America. Due to guidelines on public gathering, this year, the live streaming allows everyone to be connected to the National Day of Prayer service. The streaming is being provided by Faith First Responders United, Joynetradio.com and Time2Consider.org and other local networks.

At the prayer service Governor Hutchinson will be surrounded by faith leaders who will also offer prayers for: President Trump, the government— congress, elected officials, state and local leaders; military and police, doctors, nurses, hospitals, medical first responders, first responders, the economy—businesses and employees; education; teachers, students, professors and administrators, families; the marginalized in our community – homeless, food insecure, suddenly jobless, pastors and churches, faith first responders and the state of Arkansas.

To get more on the National Day of Prayer statewide and national services, please visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

You can watch a live stream of the event starting at 9 a.m. by clicking here.