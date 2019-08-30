Facilities at the VA confused about policies on religious symbols

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says that it’s facilities have been confused about the policies on religious symbols, so the VA recently came out with revised instructions that the agency says will protect the Religious Freedom of Veterans and their families.

VA secretary Robert Wilkie clarified that their facilities can display copies of religious texts instead of forcing veterans and their families to bring their own.

Iman Talib Shareef is an Air Force Veteran and a Muslim and sometimes found it difficult to find places for him to pray, but says that the new guidelines must navigate some tricky territory.

“I would say people were interpreting it differently. I mean, this is a separation of church and state so obviously government organizations, agencies, institutions have to be very careful with that,” says Shareef.

Shareef says that he has spent a lot of time at the VA facilities and never saw anyone or anything denied on a religious basis.