Facebook video claims it shows “Human Trafficking” van

LITTLE ROCK – Ark. – Little Rock Police warn people about sharing a video that is currently on Facebook.

The video has over 100,000 views and more than 3,000 shares. What has people clicking “share” is the mention of a “trafficking van” and police lights. According to Little Rock police it was nothing but a stolen van with no ties to human trafficking.

“Sharing a video of that presences without any knowledge of it’s validity is actually very careless and it creates unnecessary panic,” said an LRPD detective.

Police encourage you to think before you share. But they do think this sparks an important conversation about a very real crime.

“This is not the face of human trafficking it can be anything anywhere, its on the internet, the schools it is everywhere it’s something you need to be aware of.”

The detective said one of their biggest concerns is the use of the internet.

“Definitely understand how to be safe on the internet. Don’t meet up with strangers. Don’t go to parties where you don’t know anybody there and tell people where you are going.”

Detectives say make sure you watch your children’s use of social media and the internet, and to also educate yourself on the signs of Human Trafficking.

https://humantraffickinghotline.org/state/arkansas