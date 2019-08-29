Facebook rolling out stricter political ad rules

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (CNN) – Facebook is rolling out new more strict rules around political ads. This change is coming ahead of the 2020 elections.

The social network says the move comes after it caught some advertisers trying to game the system.

Facebook says advertisers were misleading users about who was funding the ads.

The new system has two ways for advertisers to verify their identity. A stricter method requires advertisers to submit credentials to obtain a Facebook verified “confirmed organization” label on ads.

A second option would indicate less confidence in advertiser’s true identity.

The new policies are aimed at curbing political advertisers’ attempts to mask their identities or to impersonate others.

The new rules go into effect in mid-September.