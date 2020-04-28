1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials announce phase one of re-opening state parks starting May 1 LRPD investigates shooting on Baseline Road Outlets of Little Rock, Arkansas Foodbank’s drive-up food distribution runs out of food in first hour

Taking a look inside a Northwest Arkansas Tyson plant amidst COVID-19

News

Tyson makes changes to protect workers from COVID-19.

by: Chad Mira

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 News gets rare exclusive access inside a Tyson Foods plant for a look at how employees are being protected from COVID-19.

We got to take a tour today at The Berry Street Facility. Just to get in, we had to answer a series of questions about health and travel, use hand sanitizer and go through a temperature check. If your temperature is 100.4, or higher, you are sent straight home.

We saw new dividers in break rooms and along the assembly line, for most workers, not all. Tyson still refused to give us any details about cases at it’s facilities. Instead, officials said its policy is to notify employees who may have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient. Given that this plant has more than 1,100 workers, most of whom share break rooms, work spaces and tools, we asked if the company should notify everyone…Not just the suspected close contacts.

“We will continue to openly communicate and be transparent with our team on this, but being able to have each individual data point communicated at that exact period of time is very difficult given the situation that we’re in,” Tyson Group President of Poultry Chad Martin said.

Watch the full report on FOX24 News at 9 p.m. and KNWA News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories