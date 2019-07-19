Exclusive: Man says ‘It just blew up’ during shooting that left deputy dead

STONE COUNTY, Ark.- Yellow crime scene tape off Flag Road in Stone County surround a home riddled in bullet holes.

“All of the sudden, it just blew up,” says Rusty Storey.

Storey says he was at the home when his friend, who was the suspect, and his friend’s girlfriend got into a fight.

“I was trying to defuse the situation and calm it down and just all of the sudden, it blew up and all you could hear is gunshots,” Storey recalls.

That’s when he says he saw the woman shot on the ground by the front door.

“I was trying to get to the porch to get to her and get her out of there,” says Storey.

After the gunfire, he says he and another deputy were helping Deputy Mike Stephen, who’d been shot.

“We got his vest off and his belt,” Storey recalls.

Rusty says despite CPR efforts, Deputy Stephen was gone.

Rusty’s friend, who was in the house, had also died, leaving Storey to try and understand what happened.

“I couldn’t figure out why,” Storey says.

We are not identifying the suspect that died because State Police have not released his name.

Rusty says his friend is a veteran, just like fallen Stone County Deputy Stephen.