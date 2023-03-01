LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Tuesday a new network to change child welfare across Arkansas.

Lance Nelson with Every Child Arkansas stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the current state of foster care in the state.

Every Child Arkansas is a network of advocates and two dozen organizations that are working to fill the biggest gaps in caring for children and families going through the process of foster care in Arkansas.

For more information on the network, visit EveryChildArkansas.org.