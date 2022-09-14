Baptist Health’s 32nd annual Bolo Bash Reception and Luncheon is coming up with some big names attached to help in fundraising.

The Bolo Bash luncheon will feature a fashion show and conversation with Designer Jude Connally Zimmerman and Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier.

Kevin joined in on KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about what it’s like rubbing elbows with celebrities on Entertainment Tonight and his passion for helping when the need is strong.

There’s a reception on Oct. 11 in addition to the luncheon on the Oct 12 and tickets can be purchased online at baptisthealthfoundation.org or by calling the Baptist Health Foundation at 501-202-1839.