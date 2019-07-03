Entergy powers Arkansas communities with nearly $264,000 in grants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Many Arkansans fondly remember Brandon Burlsworth, the University of Arkansas football player featured in the movie “Greater.” Who could forget his signature heavy black-framed glasses? Those glasses and many pairs before them gave him one of the tools he needed to be successful academically.

Through the Burlsworth Foundation’s “Eyes of a Champion” program, Arkansas students who would otherwise fall through the cracks are provided free eye exams and glasses. These are students do not qualify for ArKids or Medicaid and do not have vision insurance.

The Eyes of a Champion is one of 24 non-profit community partners that were recipients of nearly $264,000 awarded by shareholders through the Entergy Charitable Foundation’s first-round of grants in 2019.

“With these grants we are powering life by supporting vital programs and services in our communities that otherwise might not be available,” said Laura Landreaux, President and CEO of Entergy Arkansas. “Thanks to our outstanding network of nonprofit community partners, we are able to continue making a positive impact on our customers and communities.”

The foundation’s focus areas of funding are education and workforce development, poverty solutions and environmental programs. Entergy Arkansas’ first-round grant recipients include:

Entergy shareholders provide funding and support for initiatives that help build stronger, healthier and more vibrant communities through the Entergy Charitable Foundation. This year’s first round grant cycle awarded more than $2 million to 73 nonprofit organizations working across Arkansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New York and Texas.

In 2018, Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation awarded grants totaling more than $18.4 million to more than 2,000 nonprofits, and employees logged more than 112,000 volunteer hours. Learn more about the company’s community investments here.

Entergy Charitable Foundation grants are awarded twice a year. The first grant cycle opened Jan. 1 and closed Feb. 1, and the second grant cycle opens July 1 with an Aug. 1 deadline. Grant application guidelines can be found here.

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties. It is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.