Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas Crews Assist with Outages in Mississippi and Oklahoma

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are dispatching 40 professional line workers and equipment to assist in natural disaster efforts in Oklahoma and Mississippi.

One crew is traveling to Oklahoma after a major ice storm swept across the state yesterday, while the other Arkansas crew is heading to Mississippi in anticipation of Hurricane Zeta making landfall today.

Electric cooperatives sending crews include Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. of Little Rock, First Electric Cooperative of Jacksonville, Ozarks Electric Cooperative of Fayetteville, and Rich Mountain Electric Cooperative of Mena.