Elderly man accused of attempting to run over officer

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — An elderly man is accused of trying to run over an officer.

Thomas Stephen Frasier, 76, of Elkins is accused of felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, as well as misdemeanor flight from an officer, harassing communications and criminal trespassing.

Frasier was arrested shortly after noon Sunday, Aug. 25, according to police.

According to the arresting officer, there has been an ongoing issue with Frasier harassing staff at Key Point Church, and was previously told he’s not welcome on church property.

An officer aware of the situation saw Frasier drive by the church and turn around at the end of a road. The officer stood on the road in an attempt to stop Frasier, an arrest report states.

The officer stated in the report he intended to stop Frasier to cite him for harassing communications.

Frasier reportedly accelerated toward the officer and tried to run over him, the report states.

He is in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 bond.