El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge, 22 new charges

Flowers and signs lay at the memorial outside of the El Paso Walmart, where a mass shooting killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen others. (Border Report Photo/Steffi Lee)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Grand Jury has officially indicted the Walmart shooting suspect on a 23rd count of capital murder, while also adding 22 more aggravated assault charges with hate crime enhancements.

Patrick Crusius, who was 21 on Aug. 3 when he was arrested following the mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista, was previously charged with 22 counts of capital murder. The most recent murder charge comes after Guillermo Garcia died nearly nine months following the shooting.

A news release from the El Paso District Attorney’s Office said 22 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a hate crime enhancement, was added for the other shooting victims who survived.

“The hate crime enhancement to the aggravated assault charges increases the aggravated assault punishment from a second degree felony to a first degree felony, which is punishable by confinement for life or a term from 5 to 99 years in prison,” a news release said.