EF-0 tornado confirmed from Wednesday’s severe weather event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, storms moved across the state. Fortunately, much of the activity stayed below severe limits.

While most did stay below severe limits we did have a few severe thunderstorms. One storm, in particular, produced a tornado in Desha County.

Above is video footage from viewer, Angela Crow who captured the tornado as a funnel cloud before it eventually touched down.

According to the National Weather Service survey, this tornado was given an EF-0 rating with a maximum wind rating of 65 mph. It was only on the ground for 10 yards and thankfully no damage or injuries occurred.

This is the first tornado to occur for Arkansas in 2021.