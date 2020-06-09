Winners of Great Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition announced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education’s Office of Computer Science are pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Great Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition.

This competition was open to all Arkansas students in grades 4 through 8. By emphasizing storytelling, state history, and coding, this competition allowed students to demonstrate their coding abilities, while supporting literary growth and expanding their knowledge of Arkansas history. The theme for this year’s contest was the impact of the Civilian Conservation Corps on the development of the state park system.

Students at Hellstern Middle School (Springdale School District) are the winners of the contest. Each of the winners will receive a $1,000 award, and the school will receive a $2,500 award.

Arkansas Arts Academy Team 1 and Team 2 won second place and third place, respectively. Honorable mention was awarded to Murfreesboro Elementary School. All of these students will receive a #CSforAR prize kit.

Every student who participated this year will receive a Circuit Playground Express coding device.

This contest will start anew this fall with a brand new topic and will provide Arkansas middle schools a new opportunity to compete. For more information about the upcoming competition, please visit http://bit.ly/ARCSHistComp. This year’s winning submission is playable at https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/365192281.

Arkansas is recognized nationally and internationally as leading the computer science education movement through Governor Hutchinson’s #CSforAR / #ARKidsCanCode initiative. To learn more, visit http://bit.ly/ARKidsCanCode.