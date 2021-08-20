Windgate Foundation awards over $2M for UA-PTC student scholarship, bridge grant

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students attending the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College will now benefit from a newly-awarded grant.

According to UA-PTC officials, the college will receive two million dollars from the Windgate Foundation to contribute to a “Needs-Based Scholarship Endowment.

Officials say that the Windgate Foundation also awarded the college a bridge grant $80,000 to enable students to benefit more quickly.

“This grant, which increases a prior scholarship endowment awarded in 2018, will provide increased support for students as they achieve their goals,” Windgate Foundation executive director Patricia M. Forgy said. “We encourage current and future students and their families to look into the excellent programs and assistance offered at UA-PTC.”

The Little Rock-based foundation has previously awarded UA-PTC over $3M in grants since 2008, according to UA-PTC officials.

“On behalf of our faculty, staff, and UA Board of Trustees, I sincerely thank the Windgate Foundation Board for this tremendous gift for UA-PTC students,” UA-PTC chancellor Margaret Ellibee said. “The Board’s gracious consideration and award will propel our students to academic and career success that is truly life changing. The Windgate award will sustain this success!”