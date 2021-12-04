Westwind School for Performing Arts hosts ‘Brunch and Be Merry’ fundraiser

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was “Brunch and Be Merry” at Westwind School for the Performing Arts on Saturday afternoon.

The event is a fundraiser for the programs at the school and featured fine arts and auction items. Donna Terrell of Fox 16 emceed the event.

“It’s free of charge, students don’t pay to attend here, but there is an application process,” Kenya Davenport, Westwind School for the Performing Arts board president, said. “We’re currently in open enrollment, so if there are parents out there with creative students, or students who we don’t know if they’re creative or not, please consider Westwind School for Performing Arts.”

Westwind is a performing arts charter school for middle school-aged kids. This is the school’s first year of operation, and it has approximately 70 students.

School officials say they currently have room for around 80 more. Learn more about Westwind at this link.