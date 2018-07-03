Web Extra: Full Interview with PCSSD Superintendent Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - This week the Pulaski County Special School District is welcoming its new superintendent, Dr. Charles R. McNulty.

With a $7 million budget shortfall, and PCSSD dipping into reserves to fund school construction projects, there is no doubt, Dr. Charles McNulty is walking into a budget mess.

In this web extra, Dr. McNulty talks one on one with Susanne Brunner about his plans to overcome the district's monetary shortfall, and his vision for PCSSD's success.