Education

Web Extra: Full Interview with PCSSD Superintendent

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 04:00 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 04:03 PM CDT

Web Extra: Full Interview with PCSSD Superintendent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - This week the Pulaski County Special School District is welcoming its new superintendent, Dr. Charles R. McNulty. 

With a $7 million budget shortfall, and PCSSD dipping into reserves to fund school construction projects, there is no doubt, Dr. Charles McNulty is walking into a budget mess. 

In this web extra, Dr. McNulty talks one on one with Susanne Brunner about his plans to overcome the district's monetary shortfall, and his vision for PCSSD's success. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News Mobile App

  • Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App