CONWAY, Ark. – Another Arkansas university checks in with growing enrollment numbers for the fall 2022 semester.

Conway’s University of Central Arkansas reported Monday that its first-time undergraduate enrollment was 1,801 full-time students for the fall. UCA called this number likely the second largest incoming freshman class for Arkansas four-year institutions.

The university stated its fall 2022 enrollment is 9,913 total students. This marks a 1.9% drop from last year. Despite this, first-year students retained a 74.1% retention from fall 2021 to fall 2022, up 3.4% from the previous academic year.

Minority first-year students’ retention is also up 3.5% for the year, UCA stated. For fall 2022, transfer students make up 552 of the enrollees, up 14% for this semester. Of that student group, 144 enrolled in the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.

UCA stated its graduate school enrollment is up 3.1% for fall 2022 compared to fall 2021.

UCA also stated that in the past six years it has exceeded the 1,800 mark for freshmen every year except 2020.

Arkansas universities have been reporting increasing enrollment and especially freshman class numbers for the fall 2022 semester.

Sept. 5, UA Little Rock reported its freshman class was up 29% for the fall 2022 semester. Earlier, Harding University reports a 6.9% enrollment increase, while Henderson University saw a 5% increase for the semester.

UA Pine Bluff reported a 12% increase in student retention to 77% for fall 2022.