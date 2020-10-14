University of Arkansas offers free application days

Arkansas students can apply to the University of Arkansas without an application fee Oct. 15-17

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.- Officials with the University of Arkansas (U of A) say students in the state applying for undergraduate admission at the University of Arkansas can apply without an application fee from October 15-17.

According to a news release sent Wednesday from the University of Arkansas say this is part of the Free Application Days event.

The Office of Admissions, in partnership with the Provost’s Office, will waive the application fee for any Arkansas student who applies for undergraduate admission during the three days.

To take advantage of this opportunity, visit apply.uark.edu to begin an application. Officials say applicants should click the Free Application Days box at the end of the application in place of paying the fee.

“The University of Arkansas wants to do everything it can to support students in the state as they are trying to negotiate college planning in unprecedented times,” said Charles Robinson, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the U of A. “This is just one of many ways that our Office of Admissions is working to help families who have students ready to take that next important step in their education.”

U of A officials say they are offering test-optional admission for fall 2021 to help students in the state who have missed testing opportunities due to COVID-19.

High school students are encouraged to apply for admission early during their senior year in order to have time to take care of everything on their going-to-college checklist, according to the news release.

“This event is part of our YOU CAN outreach to high school and transfer students in Arkansas,” said Suzanne McCray, vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions. “We want to help students start early so that they have plenty of time to apply for scholarships, complete financial aid, plan for housing, and sign up for orientation. Having everything set early reduces stress and ensures that a student does not miss a deadline or miss out on any opportunity.”

For more information about the Free Application Days event and test-optional admission, as well as important tips for completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), visit gotocollege.uark.edu.

U of A officials say admission counselors are ready to provide guidance or answer questions at uofa@uark.edu or (479) 575-5346.

To schedule a campus visit, go to visit.uark.edu.

