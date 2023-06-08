PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Students attending the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will have the option to choose from two new degree programs if they are approved by board officials.

The university is planning to offer a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity beginning Fall 2023.

The degree programs were approved by University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees in May. Now they are pending approval by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board which will be decided at a July 28 meeting.

University officials said that the Bachelor of Science in Engineering program will become the second engineering program offered by the university. Officials also noted that the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program will be the first of its kind offered to students at a Historically Black College or University in Arkansas.

“Current job market reports indicate a high employment demand coupled with a significant shortage of cybersecurity professionals, and our program looks to bridge this gap by producing expertly skilled graduates to meet industry needs,” Interim Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences Dr. Grant Wangila said.

University officials said that the degree programs will strengthen their existing STEM programs and enable students and faculty to learn from each other.

“The Engineering program is one of the most in-demand degree programs amongst our current and prospective students,” Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Andrea Stewart said. “These programs will develop a well-rounded student, combining classroom education with hands-on training at internships and co-ops.”

For more information on the Bachelor of Science in Engineering program, contact Dr. Charles R. Colen Jr. at 870-575-8880 or by email at colenc@uapb.edu. For more information on the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program, contact Dr. Grant Wangila at 870-575-8382 or by email at wangilag@uapb.edu.