UAPB receives $469,000 grant from Windgate Foundation to improve teacher education

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Officials with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced Wednesday they received a grant from the Windgate Foundation to support teacher preparation programs for students through its Educator Preparation Program.

According to a news release sent Wednesday by UAPB, the $469,420 grant would be given over a two-year span.

University officials say they will continue to improve the Educator Preparation Program (EPP) over the next two years starting this fall by giving students the knowledge and skills needed to be prepared for their first day in the classroom. The program aims to increase the number of highly effective educators by supporting the implementation of evidence-based practices that prepare, develop and strengthen the skills of UAPB students through the EPP’s transformative competency-based curriculum.

“We are deeply appreciative of the Windgate Foundation’s support for helping generate transformative work that impacts our education students,” said Dr. Wanda Newell, dean of UAPB’s School of Education.

“This opportunity will serve to address many of the preparation and training issues we too often wrestle with in preparing the next generation of teachers,” said Vice-Chancellor of Institutional Advancement George Cotton, Sr. “This funding can also serve as an institutional springboard in helping to carve out UAPB’s space as a go-to institution in making a difference in teacher preparation.”

University officials say the funds will allow them to develop, expand and evaluate practices by providing education students with robust training, mentorship, academic supports and scholarships that will produce future high-quality teachers.

The School of Education will help collect information about the program’s performance and provide feedback to improve the educational experience for teacher candidates.

“Windgate is proud to be able to provide support to UAPB as they work to enhance and create greater educational opportunities for future teachers,” said Patricia M. Forgy, executive director for the Windgate Foundation. “We look forward to hearing of their successes and accomplishments in the coming year.”

“The Educator Preparation Program is another way we are showing our commitment to supply our students with innovative and aggressive preparation for successful careers,” said Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander. “This initiative is aligned with UAPB’s vision to provide cutting-edge opportunities that support academic success for all students.”