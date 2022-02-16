LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has received a gift of $1 million from alumnus Dr. Mark Harriman in support of their new Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.

Harriman recently retired after 41 years as an orthopaedic surgeon and made the donation as both a way of showing his appreciation for UAMS and to help advance orthopedic medicine in Arkansas.

Rigorous and comprehensive medical education is extremely import to Harriman, and the education he received at UAMS helped lay the foundation for the entirety of his career.

“When I arrived at Naval Medical Center San Diego after medical school graduation, I was very well prepared both academically and clinically for my surgical internship.” Harriman explained. “Our gift to UAMS is given to honor the institution that trained me for that internship and a subsequent orthopaedic surgery residency. In keeping with my specialty, it is an honor to devote 70% of our gift to The Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital and the remainder to orthopaedic research.”

Harriman and his wife Patricia will be honored with the naming of a walking garden on the third floor of the $85 million hospital, which broke ground in April 2021 and is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2023.

C. Lowry Barnes, M.D., professor and chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, said that the generous gift from the Harrimans shows that the retired surgeon understands that healing happens in more places than the operating room.

“The incredible generosity shown by the Harrimans will really make a difference for the patients and families at The Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital,” Barnes explained. “The walking gardens will add a special touch, and we know that orthopaedic healing includes much more than just what occurs in the operating room.”

Once construction is completed, the Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital at UAMS will have four floors and over 158,000 feet of space. As an extension of UAMS Medical Center, it will include 12 operating rooms, private suites for patients, a pain management center, orthopaedic clinics and physical medicine and rehabilitation.