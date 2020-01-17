UAMS offers stipend, paid tuition to attract more researchers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A local hospital is offering to pay for students’ PhD’s in hopes of attracting more researchers to find lifesaving cures.

UAMS is looking for students for its graduate program in interdisciplinary biomedical sciences. It offers students the opportunity to pursue training in a wide range of disciplines while providing foundation in the basic sciences.

Some of the areas of study include biochemistry, molecular biology, cell biology, neuroscience, pharmacology and toxicology.

These students will be involved in different kinds of research ranging from curing certain types of cancers to understanding the fundamental mechanisms for osteoporosis.

The objective is to better understand human disease and develop new methods of treatment/prevention.

PhD students receive a stipend and their tuition is paid.

