HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Some Hot Springs students can now add a new degree to their resume thanks to the partnership of two Arkansas schools.

Tuesday morning, the University of Arkansas at Monticello and National Park College announced they’re teaming up to provide a Bachelor of Business Administration degree for students on NPC’s campus.

The move allows Hot Springs students to stay local while completing their studies, something chancellor of UAM Peggy Doss says is just the first step.

“As we further access the needs of Arkansas students and students in the Garland County region,” Doss said, “we can look at ways that we can provide more opportunities for students in other areas.”

NPC’s president John Hogan added expanding programming on campus was a top request.

“The most important thing to us is the voice of our students,” Hogan explained. “We’re trying to hold their dreams and help them achieve that. We’ve been hearing from them for a long time that they want to stay in hot springs.”

The bachelor’s degree will be available beginning this fall semester and scholarship opportunities are available for those looking to attend.