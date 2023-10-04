LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students and faculty at UA Little Rock are enjoying some great food and music, all in the name of school spirit.

Barbeque at Bailey’s is an annual event on Wednesday where students got to visit with university organizations, play cornhole and other games and visit with other students, alumni and staff.

The event is usually held at the Bailey Center, but because of rain and construction it had to be moved inside the Donaghey Student Center.

Next year UA Little Rock will be going back to Bailey with the addition of a newly constructed patio.