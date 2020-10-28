UA Little Rock to hold panel discussions on African American and Latinx politics, hate crime legislation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will host two virtual panels on Thursday, October 29, that will discuss African American and Latinx politics, as well as proposed Arkansas hate crime legislation.

The UA Little Rock Department of World Languages and the Multicultural Center will host a virtual event called “The Black & Brown Electorate: A Roundtable Discussion on African American & Latinx Politics and the 2020 Election” from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Cristina Bejarano, professor of political science at Texas Woman’s University and Dr. Kendra King Momon, professor of politics at Oglethorpe University, will give presentations on the current state of politics in the African American and Latinx communities. According to a news release sent Wednesday from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the speakers will host a roundtable discussion after their presentations.

To register for the panel discussions, click here.

The UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law OutLaw Legal Society and Black Law Students Association will host a virtual panel to discuss hate crime legislation in Arkansas. “Legislating Against Hate: A Conversation on Proposed Hate Crime Legislation in Arkansas” will be held Thursday, October 29, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas is one of three states without a hate crime law. There is a bipartisan effort to pass legislation during the next legislative session. The proposed legislation would “enhance penalties for offenses committed due to a victim’s race, color, religion, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, homelessness, gender identity, sexual orientation, sex, disability, or service in the United States Armed Forces.”

According to the news release, the panel will include Theresa Beiner, dean of the William H. Bowen School of Law, Arkansas Sen. Jim Hendren, Arkansas Rep. Fred Love and Eric Reese with the Human Rights Campaign. UA Little Rock officials say Christina Schutt, director of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, will speak on the historical impact of hate-based crime in Arkansas.

To watch the event live, click here.

